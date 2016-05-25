Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- One Down (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Take a look back at some notable items from yesterday's first OTA of 2016.
- Center Stage (Beaver County Times)
C Maurkice Pouncey is back in the middle of the Steelers offensive line after missing all of last season due to an injury.
- Welcome Back (Steelers.com)
After suffering a season-ending knee injury in the middle of the 2015 season, RB Le'Veon Bell is back and ready to make an impact.
- Lions In Latrobe (Steelers.com)
The Detroit Lions will travel to Saint Vincent College this summer for joint practices with the Steelers in preparation for the 2016 preseason opener at Heinz Field.