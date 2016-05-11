Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

May 11, 2016 at 01:41 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Big Shoes To Fill (Beaver County Times)
    Seventh-round pick Demarcus Ayers is set to bring his speed and skill to the punt return unit.
  • Chat Transcript (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    Check out Ed Bouchette, of the Post-Gazette's, chat transcript from yesterday for the latest on the Steelers.
  • Big Dan (Steelers.com)
    At 6-7, 352 pounds, DT Vince Williams is ready to bring every aspect of his game to the Steelers this season.
  • Go Time (Steelers.com)
    After missing his entire rookie season to a shoulder injury, CB Senquez Golson is ready to hit the football field in 2016.
