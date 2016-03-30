Rapid Roundup - Wednesday

- Ike Predicts (NFL.com)
Former Steeler and current NFL media analyst Ike Taylor gave NFL.com his 2016 NFL Draft predictions.
- Belonging With The Best (ESPN.com)
Check out what some of the coaches around the NFL had to say when asked about QB Ben Roethlisberger.
- A New Game (Steelers.com)
Trying to make it in the NFL hasn't always been easy for LB L.J. Fort, but he found a new love for the game when he was claimed off waivers by the Steelers last season.
Check out the top photos of Steelers LB L.J. Fort.
- What's The Plan? (Steelers.com)
Veteran DE Cameron Heyward has his sights set on the defensive line improving in 2016.