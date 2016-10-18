Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

- Re-Establish The Run (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
The Steelers are looking to re-establish their running game as they enter Week 7 of the regular season.
- Pep In His Step (ESPN.com)
RB Le'Veon Bell has confidence that QB Landry Jones can get job done if QB Ben Roethlisberger can't go against the New England Patriots.
- He'll Be Ready (Steelers.com)
QB Landry Jones will be ready to lead the Steelers to victory if his name is called this week.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the team's QBs, TE Ladarius Green and much more.