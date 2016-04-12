Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

Apr 12, 2016 at 02:10 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Things Are Looking Good (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    From the Steelers to the Penguins to the Pirates, the *Post-Gazette's *Ron Cook explains why it's a good time to be a fan of Pittsburgh sports.
  • Dancing To The Top (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    WR Antonio Brown had his game face on during last night's episode of Dancing with the Stars, scoring a 35 out of 40 for his performance.
  • Stopping By (ProFootballTalk)
    Check out who some of the latest pre-draft visitors were to stop by the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions RBs Le'Veon Bell and Le'Veon Bell, LB Ryan Shazier and more.
