Rapid Roundup - Tuesday

Feb 02, 2016 at 12:34 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Remembering Myron (Steelers.com)
    On Sunday, the Heinz History Center celebrated the life and legacy of Pittsburgh legend and creator of the Terrible Towel, Myron Cope.

PHOTOS: Myron Cope

Here are some photos of legendary Steelers broadcaster and creator of the Terrible Towel, Myron Cope.

  • Top Tricks (Associated Press)
    Check out which play executed by the Steelers made the list of top trick plays in Super Bowl history. 
  • Very Close (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    Ex-coach Bill Cowher said the Steelers are close to being a team to beat.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about All-Pro honors, CB Brandon Boykin's future and the length of PATs.
