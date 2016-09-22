Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Sep 22, 2016 at 01:14 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
  • Words Of Wisdom (ESPN.com)
    QB Ben Roethlisberger shared some advice with Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz on the NFL this offseason.
  • Wheaton's Plan (Steelers.com)
    WR Markus Wheaton hit the practice field yesterday and plans to take the field in Philadelphia this weekend.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about K Chris Boswell, the defense and CB Stephon Tuitt.
