Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
- Words Of Wisdom (ESPN.com)
QB Ben Roethlisberger shared some advice with Eagles rookie QB Carson Wentz on the NFL this offseason.
- Wheaton's Plan (Steelers.com)
WR Markus Wheaton hit the practice field yesterday and plans to take the field in Philadelphia this weekend.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about K Chris Boswell, the defense and CB Stephon Tuitt.