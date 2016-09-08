Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Sep 08, 2016 at 01:25 AM
  • Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
  • A Mutual Respect (ESPN.com)
    While they will face off on Monday Night Football to open the 2016 regular season, the Steelers and Redskins respect each other's play.
  • The Hunter (Steelers.com)
    Check out what QB Ben Roethlisberger had to say in the locker room yesterday, as the Steelers prepare for Week 1 of the regular season.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about the no-huddle offense, Reserve/Injured List rules and the Steelers' travel plans in November.
