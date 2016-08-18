Rapid Roundup - Thursday

Aug 18, 2016 at 12:37 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
  • A Rookie Who's Ready (ESPN.com)
    Third-round selection Javon Hargrave is playing like a man who's ready for the NFL.
  • Setting Goals (Steelers.com)
    OT Alejandro Villanueva has one goal in mind—play football.
  • You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
    Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about quarterbacks, who will make the 53-man roster and FB Roosevelt Nix.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tomlin wants the Steelers to keep grinding

Steelers not hitting the panic button despite struggles in 1-4 start

news

Steelers sign Anenih to practice squad

Linebacker David Anenih was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday

news

Asked and Answered: Oct. 11

The NFL's scheduling formula explains why the Steelers played in Buffalo in both 2021 and 2022

news

Week 6 Blog: 'We just have to play'

All the news and notes as the Steelers prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday

Advertising