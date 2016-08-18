Rapid Roundup - Thursday

- Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The *PG's *Gerry Dulac has the inside scoop on the Black and Gold in his chat transcript from yesterday.
- A Rookie Who's Ready (ESPN.com)
Third-round selection Javon Hargrave is playing like a man who's ready for the NFL.
- Setting Goals (Steelers.com)
OT Alejandro Villanueva has one goal in mind—play football.
- You Asked, He Answered (Steelers.com)
Here's another installment of Bob Labriola's "Asked and Answered." This time, Bob fielded your questions about quarterbacks, who will make the 53-man roster and FB Roosevelt Nix.