Rapid Roundup - Monday

Nov 07, 2016 at 12:02 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • Game Recap (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The Steelers fell to the Ravens, 21-14, as the team heads into Week 10.
  • Week 9 Breakdown (Associated Press)
    Check out everything you need to know about what happened around the league in Week 9.
  • Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
    With 2.0 sacks yesterday afternoon, LB William Gay is even closer to becoming the Steelers' all-time sacks leader.
  • Labriola On Week 9 (Steelers.com)
    Take a look at Steelers.com's Bob Labriola's thoughts on yesterday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
