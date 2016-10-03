Rapid Roundup - Monday

- Game Recap (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
With both teams entering Week 4 at 2-1, the Steelers defeated the Chiefs 43-14 yesterday.
- Scary Good (ESPN.com)
With RB Le'Veon Bell's return to the Steelers' offense last night, the unit is right where it wants to be.
- Player Of The Week (Steelers.com)
With 300 yards passing, five touchdown throws and a nearly perfect rating of 152.5, it's no surprise that QB Ben Roethlisberger was named *Steelers Digest *Player of the Week.
- Labriola On Week 4 (Steelers.com)
Take a look at Steelers.com's Bob Labriola's thoughts on yesterday's big win over the Kansas City Chiefs.