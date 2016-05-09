Rapid Roundup - Monday

May 09, 2016 at 02:00 AM
  • Having An Impact (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette explains why second-round pick Sean Davis could make an impact in his rookie season.
  • What To Look For (ESPN.com)
    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has a look at what the Steelers like to see in their draft classes.
  • Taking Steps (Steelers.com)
    With this year's rookie class getting acclimated to the NFL, LB Anthony Chickillo reflects on what his first season in the league was like.
  • Attached At The Hip (Steelers.com)
    When it comes to picking up the playbook, Javon Hargrave and his fellow rookies can't seem to put it down.
