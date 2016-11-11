Rapid Roundup - Friday

- The Scouting Report (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
The PG's Gerry Dulac breaks this week's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys down for you.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
See what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola is sounding off on this week.
- Injury Report (Steelers.com)
Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Cowboys, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
- Future Focus (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
WR Eli Rogers has learned from the past and is working toward the future.