Rapid Roundup - Friday

Oct 21, 2016 at 01:18 AM
RapidRoundup_ArticleEmbed.jpg
  • The Scouting Report (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
    The PG's Gerry Dulac breaks this week's matchup against the New England Patriots down for you.
  • This & That (Steelers.com)
    Steelers.com's Teresa Varley has the rundown on everything you may have missed this week.
  • Injury Report (Steelers.com)
    Check out player injuries and practice participation for the Steelers and the Patriots, as both teams prepare to face each other Sunday afternoon.
  • The Big Picture (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
    Steelers OC Todd Haley is confident in QB Landry Jones' ability to understand the offense.
