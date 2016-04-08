Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Challenge Accepted (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
Along with UPMC Sports Medicine, the Steelers helped educate WPIAL football coaches and athletic directors about concussions and concussion safety yesterday.
- Labriola On (Steelers.com)
Steelers.com's Bob Labriola has his take on grooming a late-round quarterback in today's NFL.
- Right Around The Corner (Steelers.com)
The 2016 season is getting closer and closer. Check out this year's preseason schedule to see where and who the Steelers will be playing.
- A Packed Preseason (NFL.com)
Take a look at the entire 2016 preseason schedule week-by-week, as well as which games will be nationally televised.