Rapid Roundup - Friday

- Steelers Chat (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
In case you missed it, check out the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac's Steelers chat transcript from yesterday.
- Shifting Focus (Steelers.com)
With the NFL Scouting Combine solely dedicated to the prospects now, take a look back at what the coaches and general managers around the NFL had to say during the first two days.
- Showing Growth (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)
University of Pittsburgh WR Tyler Boyd is using his time at the NFL Scouting Combine to show NFL teams what he can do on and off the field.
- Hot Topics From Indianapolis (Steelers.com)
Take a look at what Steelers.com's Bob Labriola has to say about the NFL Scouting Combine and what everyone is talking about in Indianapolis.