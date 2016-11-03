QB prep, shakeup, splash plays

Each week Steelers' defensive coordinator Keith Butler, offensive coordinator Todd Haley and special teams coordinator Danny Smith share their insight in exclusive interviews that can be heard on SNR every Thursday beginning at 12 noon.
Leaving options open:** The Steelers haven't made a determination yet who will start at quarterback against the Ravens, but offensive coordinator Todd Haley said dealing with the uncertainty of whether it will be Ben Roethlisberger or Landry Jones is nothing new.
"We have been dealing with this for a number of years," said Haley. "We have to prepare for all options. Obviously we want Ben to play if he can. The head coach will ultimately make that decision on Ben and we'll go from there."
Measuring up: The Ravens had a shakeup this season when they fired offensive coordinator Marc Trestman on Oct. 10 and promoted quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhinweg to help revive an offense that was struggling. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler said Mornhinweg brings something a little different to the table, and knows that the Steelers' defense is going to have to not just stop their offense, but also measure up to the Ravens' defense that is ranked fourth in the NFL.
"(Mornhinweg) has stuff he likes a little bit more," said Butler. "I think he likes to run the ball a little bit more, which they should. If I am them, I am trying to run the ball on us and if Ben (Roethlisberger) plays, keep Ben off the field if they can. They have a good defense, a real good defense. We have to measure up, play as well as their defense plays.
"They have some good people on the defensive line and linebackers. They have had some good draft choices there, they have made some right decisions there. They are playing well. They are playing good defense so we have to play good defense against their guys. My concern is not what they are doing, it's what we are doing.
Creating a splash: Coach Mike Tomlin evaluated all aspects of the team during the bye week, and one thing he said he is looking for is more splash plays from special teams, something special teams coordinator Danny Smith said can be generated.
"You are always looking for the big play," said Smith. "You are looking for the return, the big play, the block. That is something we work on each week. There are certain players that can create more splash than others. They are splash players. I don't disagree with any of that. We need more splash and we strive to get that. You have to work for it. You can't talk about those things and just expect them to happen. You have to work your butt off to get those things. That is what we have done throughout the course of this season."