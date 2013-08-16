training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Proving himself all over again

Aug 16, 2013 at 01:03 PM

Running back LaRod Stephens-Howling has spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but feels like he has to prove himself all over again now that he is with the Steelers.

"It's completely different," said Stephens-Howling. "It's like everything you have done in the past has been erased and you have to start over. That is what I am trying to do."

He will continue on that path on Monday night when the Steelers play the Washington Redskins, trying to make an impact in a crowded backfield.

"Every time you get a chance to put something on film you want to put your best work on there," said Stephens-Howling. "I want to keep improving until we get to regular season. It's another chance to make the 53."

Stephens-Howling knows his niche is as a third down back and in the return game, areas he is focusing on in camp.

"I need to keep working hard, keep performing out there," said Stephens-Howling. "When I have the opportunity I have to improve my pass blocking for the third down back spot and keep coming out here ready to work."

Running backs Le'Veon Bell and Isaac Redman both returned to practice in a limited role on Friday after suffering injuries in Thursday's practice. Coach Mike Tomlin said they were given a clean bill of health.

The Steelers will hold their final practice of training camp at St. Vincent College on Saturday, Aug 17.  Parking lots and the UPMC Steelers Experience will open at 12 noon and practice begins at 2:55 p.m.

