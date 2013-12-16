Prisuta's Further Review vs. Bengals

The Steelers' 30-20 victory over the Bengals on Sunday night also avenged a 20-10 loss on Sept. 16 at Paul Brown Stadium and split the season series between the two AFC North Division rivals. To Steelers free safety Troy Polamalu that meant something beyond the Steelers keeping their faint playoff hopes flickering with the victory.

"For sure," he said. "It doesn't matter in my opinion or in my mind-set whether we're both playing for the first seed of the playoffs or whether we're not."

Other Steelers echoed Polamalu's sentiments.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger: "I've said for a bunch of weeks now there's going to be no quit from me, from anybody. (Sunday night) was a good example of that. Everyone fought hard from start to finish."

Free safety Ryan Clark: "I think it's meaningful just because it's a win. When you get the question a lot during the week what do you have to play for I think people are kind of looking for you to maybe have an opportunity to come out flat. We didn't do that. I'm excited about that for this team, excited about that for the leaders and also for the young guys. To see people come out and compete the way they did when seemingly to the outside world we had nothing to play for, it was good for us."

NO BIG PLAYS

Big plays against have been a problem for the Steelers all season, but the longest rush the Bengals managed was 9 yards and their two longest completions went for 19 yards each.

For a team that had allowed 11 plays of longer than 50 yards, that's progress.