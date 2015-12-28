Prisuta's Further Review: TO's tell the story

Now they're 0-4 when that doesn't happen.

"We didn't secure the ball. We didn't get the ball," head coach Mike Tomlin observed. "So we were minus 2 (in takeaway/giveaway), or you could view it as minus 3 with the turnover on downs on the first possession of the game where we didn't get points. That creates an atmosphere for what just happened.

"So give those guys credit, man, they did what was necessary to win. They made the critical plays, particularly in the turnover game. They took care of the ball, we didn't. Hopefully, if given an opportunity to learn from this, man, we learn that hard lesson moving forward."

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was intercepted twice, both on throws to Brown.

"The first one, I have 'A.B.' down the middle and you never throw a ball down the middle short," Roethlisberger said. "I gave (linebacker Daryl Smith) a couple inches and he makes the play.

"The second one to 'A.B.' was a pass that we've completed thousands of times and I didn't put it outside, probably, a few more inches. (Cornerback Jimmy Smith) made a good play, don't get me wrong. But a few more inches outside and it's not a pick."

A TOUCHDOWN UNTIL IT WASN'T: Brown thought he had six points on second-and-6 from the Ravens' 16-yard line on the first play of the second quarter.

The officiating crew did, too, and signaled touchdown.

But after a relay review the ruling on the field was changed and the pass was called incomplete.

"I thought it was good," Brown said. "I secured the ball, I got two (feet) down (in bounds). The ref told me he thought it was good but he said the people in New York (reviewing the replay) thought it wasn't."

LACKING MORE THAN TURNOVERS: The Ravens, with recently-signed quarterback Ryan Mallett at the helm, converted nine of 18 third downs (50 percent) and averaged 5.3 yards per offensive play, just as the Steelers did.

Mallett was sacked once and threw for a career-high 274 yards in his seventh NFL start and the Ravens rushed for 121 yards while possessing the ball for 34:20.

Heyward found all of that hard to stomach.

"We didn't get off the field when we needed to," he said. "We didn't tackle well. We didn't rally to the ball. We didn't apply pressure. We didn't stop the run well enough.

"You name it, we didn't do it."