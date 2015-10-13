Prisuta's Further Review: The instructions were simple

So Bell was given the simplest of instructions with five seconds left in regulation and the ball at the San Diego half-yard line on Monday night.

"Get the ball in the end zone," Bell reported. "'Seven'(Ben Roethlisberger) came to me, he was like, 'Man, don't do too much dancing, get the ball over there so just in case you don't (score), we'll be able to call timeout.' In my head I was just thinking I have to get the ball in right now because I don't want it to come down to a timeout, a field goal play, overtime.