Prisuta's Further Review: Not good enough

KANSAS CITY, Mo.** - Before the dust had officially settled on Chiefs 23, Steelers 13, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The response was encouraging even if the result had been frustrating against the 1-5 Chiefs.

"I do as I sit here today, but I don't know what the reaction to (this) week's work is going to mean to him," Tomlin replied, when asked if he felt good about Roethlisberger making his return this coming Sunday against Cincinnati. "I say that with the understanding that how his knee reacts to the work we give him (in practice) could play into it, as well."

Roethlisberger said he had no feel for how he might respond in practice this week based on how his knee felt through three practices last week.

"No clue," he said. "We'll take it day by day like we've always been doing and see what happens. We'll go into practice on Wednesday with the expectation of practicing and just doing it all and see where we go."

The Steelers listed Roethlisberger as having had limited participation in practice last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and listed him as questionable for the Chiefs game prior to deactivating him on Sunday morning.

Roethlisberger said he had been "pretty close" to doing it all in practice last week.

"It's looking that way," guard Ramon Foster said of Roethlisberger returning against the Bengals. "We'll check the reps on Wednesday."