Prisuta's Further Review: Bills

NO. 76 IS ELIGIBLE**

: The Steelers ran 67 offensive plays against the Buffalo Bills. Mike Adams was an extra offensive tackle/tight end on 25 of them.

The Steelers ran the ball on 21 of Adams' snaps, for 70 yards and a touchdown. They attempted to pass four times with Adams in relatively unfamiliar territory and completed two of them, for 2 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't the first time the Steelers deployed Adams in such a fashion, but it might have been his most extensive and most effective action since losing his starting left tackle job following the Steelers' loss to Minnesota in London.

"They tell me to go out there, and I go gladly," Adams said. "I'm just glad to have a chance to be on the field. Any way to get on the field and help these guys and play with my guys is what I'm looking for. Hopefully one day I'll be able to get back out there the way I want to."

In the meantime, "I'll just do what they need me to do," Adams said.

Adams actually was given credit for a start at tight end on Sunday, the third time in five games that has happened since he lost his starting left tackle spot.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn't fooled by the designation.

"He's an extra tackle in there," Roethlisberger said. "Usually the guy who's over him is a linebacker or a smaller defensive lineman, and it helps move the pile and open up holes for us."

The Steelers are looking for such a matchup to exploit in exchange for all but tipping their run-pass hand when Adams enters the game. Adams pancaked Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham into the end zone on Le'Veon Bell's 4-yard touchdown run.

"Whenever you can effectively run the ball, especially on the goal line, as an offensive lineman that's what we're all about," Adams said.

He hasn't caught a pass … yet.

"I've been on a couple routes," Adams said. "I didn't get the ball so I must not have been," open.