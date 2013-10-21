Prisuta's Further Review

They ran for more yards by halftime (82) than they had in any previous full game this season on the way to their first 100-yard effort on the ground as a team (141) in just over 11 months (Nov. 18, 2012, 134 against Baltimore).

The question is where did all those rushing yards come from in Sunday's 19-16 triumph?

The Steelers didn't scheme or gimmick their way to an average of 4.9 yards per carry against Haloti Ngata and the Ravens.

"You saw the Wildcat," wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery pointed out. "I don't think the Wildcat has ever been run in the history of this franchise."

But the Wildcat aside, and a couple of scrambles by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers mostly attacked between the tackles.

Rookie Le'Veon Bell said the mix was "50-50" between power and inside-zone runs, about what it has been for the most part this season. Except this time Bell had 93 yards rushing after managing 91 combined in his first two NFL starts, against the Vikings and Jets.

"We did the little things right," Bell said. "The O-Line had an attitude. I had an attitude. The whole offense had an attitude, really wanted to get downhill and wear those guys out."

Added guard David DeCastro: "There were holes there and the backs were hitting them. That's how it works."

THE TIMMONS FACTORInjured linebacker Larry Foote had observed prior to the Baltimore game that linebacker Lawrence Timmons' 10-tackle afternoon on Oct. 13 against the Jets included about three "bone-jarring" hits.

"We saw it on the sideline," Foote said. "We heard it on the sideline. We heard the crowd go, 'ooooohhhhh.'

"He was (ticked) off, angry. For the most part he always plays like that, but when he's on that level he's unstoppable. He came ready. We need that same intensity against Baltimore."

Timmons delivered it again, with 17 tackles against the Ravens.

Bones were most likely jarred in the process.

MANY HAPPY RETURNSWide receiver Emmanuel Sanders' 44-yard kickoff return to the Steelers' 37-yard line jump-started what became the drive for the game-winning field goal.

The Steelers also got a 42-yard kickoff return from running back Felix Jones on the way to a season-high 97 kickoff-return yards (the total also included an 11-yard rumble by defensive lineman Cam Heyward).

Their long kickoff return coming in had been 34 yards.

Just as significantly, the Steelers held Baltimore burner Jacoby Jones to an average of 27 yards on three returns and punt returner Tandon Doss to 12 yards on his lone return.

Jones had returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown in the Ravens' 13-10 win over the Steelers last Nov. 18, and Doss had an 82-yard punt return for a touchdown on his resume this season.