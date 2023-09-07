Pretty as a picture

Sep 07, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada will take a perspective into the regular season, one gleaned from an August to remember that's destined to be forgotten in September, if it hasn't been already.

"I'm not minimizing it," Canada maintained regarding a preseason in which the Steelers went 3-0, the first-team offense scored five touchdowns on five possessions and quarterback Kenny Pickett emerged with a perfect passer rating of 158.3. "You would much rather be feeling like this than, 'Oh, we coulda, shoulda.'

"There's a good vibe with our guys, a confidence, the maturity of some of our players, Year One to Year Two, Year Two to Year Three, whatever that is. We're in a great spot, but until we go out and play we won't know."

The Steelers will play their first game that matters when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

That'll also be Pickett's first game as offensive captain.

PHOTOS: Practice - 49ers Week - Day 2

The Steelers prepare for the Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
1 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) and Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
2 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
3 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
4 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
5 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
6 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
7 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
8 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Allen Robinson II (11) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
9 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
10 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers secondary coach Grady Brown and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Elijah Riley (37) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
11 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. (26) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
12 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
13 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
14 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
15 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
16 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
17 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
18 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)
20 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Karl Roser/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
21 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trent Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
22 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Trent Thompson (17) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
23 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
24 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Breiden Fehoko (96) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Simi Fehoko (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
25 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Simi Fehoko (84) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
26 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
27 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
28 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker coach Aaron Curry during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
29 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker coach Aaron Curry during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
30 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
31 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Markus Golden (44) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
32 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
33 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
34 / 35

The Pittsburgh Steelers during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)
35 / 35

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex preparing for a Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Abigail Dean / Pittsburgh Steelers)

Abigail Dean/Pittsburgh Steelers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I think, obviously, just Kenny becoming the No. 1 quarterback helps that a little bit," Canada said. "A year ago right now we were in a different situation.

"I've known Kenny a long time. I don't think Kenny's changed a lot, who Kenny is. His role has become more defined. Certainly, the confidence he has in the system and the confidence he has with the players, some of that is just familiarity all the way around. His leadership has always been what it's been. But I think being with the guys for a year and being in the system for a year and being clearly the starting quarterback, I think all those things go to it.

"But certainly well deserved and not a surprise."

Pickett will earn his keep in the regular season by doing what he did in the preseason, distribute the ball where it was supposed to go based on the defensive coverage.

The rest will be up to the array of weapons surrounding him.

"We've gotta be good enough that, if they decide that they want to stop (wide receiver) Diontae (Johnson), that (wide receiver) George (Pickens) and (wide receiver) Allen (Robinson II) and (tight end) Pat (Freiermuth), talk about (tight end/fullback) Connor (Heyward) and (tight end) Darnell (Washington), whoever those guys are, that they are still capable, which we believe they are.

"However that would go, is it Diontae? Is it George? Whoever they're trying to stop, we've gotta be good enough to have those (other) guys make those plays. And great faith that Kenny's gonna put it in the right spot to do that."

If it works out as intended, the preseason can yet be remembered as having provided a snapshot of what the offense will look like against San Francisco and beyond.

"Our offense is what it is," Canada said. "Each week you're gonna do a little bit different things. We're gonna just try to find the best matchup week to week. I hope that's a snapshot. I hope we score all the time, that would be great.

"We're really excited about where we are, excited about how hard our players have worked since going back to Phase One and Phase Two (of the offseason program). I think our guys have come in and really accepted a challenge of making a huge jump as an offensive unit. I think they deserve credit for that, through (training) camp, the work in camp, the plays we made in camp, obviously, the small sample size in preseason games.

"We'll see how we go but we're excited about going out Sunday and seeing how it looks."

Related Content

news

Steelers emphasize solid tackling against 49ers

San Francisco among the best in the league after the catch
news

Rookies earning their keep on a defense that's deep

Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton, Joey Porter Jr. have Teryl Austin's attention
news

Canada happy where offense is heading into regular season

Steelers offensive coordinator preparing his unit for San Francisco
news

Secondary tasked with running it back in Atlanta

Teryl Austin seeing encouraging strides taken, wants more of the same 
news

Steelers looking for explosive runs as well as passes

Jaylen Warren's 62-yard run against the Bills shows another offseason point of emphasis
news

Grinding it out

Steelers staying persistent with Najee Harris, more impactful running game
news

Balancing act

Steelers may need more than Najee Harris against run-stuffing Ravens 
news

Location, location, location

It's Ben Roethlisberger's accuracy that stands out most to Matt Canada
news

Help on the way?

OC Matt Canada 'hopeful' about guard Kevin Dotson's potential return
news

'We gotta be a better team defense'

Rushing yards surrendered inviting for Titans even without Derrick Henry
news

Lending a helping hand

New additions to the lineup make a good first impression on defense
Advertising