Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Jets

Promoting international diversity: Four Steelers players will be taking part in a special initiative to promote international diversity the NFL is undertaking the next two weeks, when they wear a flag helmet decal of the country or territory that represents their nationality or culture.

The player-led initiative showcases the global influence of the NFL, with over 50 nations and territories represented. Players are able to wear, alongside the American flag, the flag of a country they lived in for two years or more or have a parent or grandparent who were born there.

Among those taking part are David Anenih (Nigeria), Chase Claypool (Canada), Larry Ogunjobi (Nigeria), and Chukwuma Okorafor (Nigeria).

"I think it's amazing," said Ogunjobi. "My parents were immigrants. I'm first generation here in the States. I think there are more than 80 players who are Nigerian playing in the NFL. It means a lot to me and my countrymen to wear that flag and represent our country. We don't come from much, but it's exciting to do these things and represent our country in the right way and be a part of something special."

Ogunjobi's parents, Larry and Mercy Ogunjobi, moved to the United States in 1993, the year before he was born. He has committed himself to continually striving for more to honor the sacrifices they made.

"We come from humble beginnings, and I think about it every day, what they went through to get me here and get me a better life, better opportunity," said Ogunjobi. "I try to repay them every day with my work and how I attack every day."

He will be joined by Anenih and Okorafor wearing the Nigerian flag, which will be worn by more players than any other flag.

"It's means a lot, especially for me because my parents, my mom and dad, still live in Nigeria," said Anenih. "Without my parents, without their upbringing of me, I wouldn't be where I am today. It means a lot for me to represent my country.

"I think it's a good thing to allow people who are not from America to represent where they are from, where their parents were born, so it's really a positive thing."

Okorafor, who was born in Nigeria, also understands the sacrifices hat were made for them to have the lives they have now.

"It means a lot to do this," said Okorafor. "We all made it to the NFL, but you have to remember what your parents did for us to make it here. I look back on my life every day, what my mom and dad had to do for us to be here. It means a lot."

Claypool was born and raised in Canada and is happy to see more Canadians playing in the NFL every year.