Pregame Blog: Steelers vs. Jets

Celebrating legends: The Steelers are continuing their celebration of alumni weekend during today's game against the Jets, as they honor their 90th season in the NFL.
On Friday night the team hosted the annual Alumni Weekend Dinner, presented by UPMC, UPMC Health Plan & U.S. Steel at Acrisure Stadium. The dinner, which benefits the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, brought together players and families of players throughout the decades of Steelers football. On Saturday, players toured the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Today the celebration will continue when Steelers legends take part in a variety of activities, highlighted by a halftime celebration that honors players, and family members of players and coaches, from every decade.
A live Legends Q & A will take place at the FedEx Great Hall Stage at 11:30 a.m. Arthur Moats will host it, with his guest will be former quarterback Kordell Stewart.
The Terrible Towel Twirl will be started by the team's alumni, with Ken McMurrain joining in after he won the chance to do it at Rock Steelers Style in 2021.
In addition, Louis Lipps (Stage AE Tailgate), Tim Worley (PNC Champions Club) and Jon Kolb (Unibet Tent) will be signing autographs.
Promoting international diversity: Four Steelers players will be taking part in a special initiative to promote international diversity the NFL is undertaking the next two weeks, when they wear a flag helmet decal of the country or territory that represents their nationality or culture.
The player-led initiative showcases the global influence of the NFL, with over 50 nations and territories represented. Players are able to wear, alongside the American flag, the flag of a country they lived in for two years or more or have a parent or grandparent who were born there.
Among those taking part are David Anenih (Nigeria), Chase Claypool (Canada), Larry Ogunjobi (Nigeria), and Chukwuma Okorafor (Nigeria).
"I think it's amazing," said Ogunjobi. "My parents were immigrants. I'm first generation here in the States. I think there are more than 80 players who are Nigerian playing in the NFL. It means a lot to me and my countrymen to wear that flag and represent our country. We don't come from much, but it's exciting to do these things and represent our country in the right way and be a part of something special."
Ogunjobi's parents, Larry and Mercy Ogunjobi, moved to the United States in 1993, the year before he was born. He has committed himself to continually striving for more to honor the sacrifices they made.
"We come from humble beginnings, and I think about it every day, what they went through to get me here and get me a better life, better opportunity," said Ogunjobi. "I try to repay them every day with my work and how I attack every day."
He will be joined by Anenih and Okorafor wearing the Nigerian flag, which will be worn by more players than any other flag.
"It's means a lot, especially for me because my parents, my mom and dad, still live in Nigeria," said Anenih. "Without my parents, without their upbringing of me, I wouldn't be where I am today. It means a lot for me to represent my country.
"I think it's a good thing to allow people who are not from America to represent where they are from, where their parents were born, so it's really a positive thing."
Okorafor, who was born in Nigeria, also understands the sacrifices hat were made for them to have the lives they have now.
"It means a lot to do this," said Okorafor. "We all made it to the NFL, but you have to remember what your parents did for us to make it here. I look back on my life every day, what my mom and dad had to do for us to be here. It means a lot."
Claypool was born and raised in Canada and is happy to see more Canadians playing in the NFL every year.
"Wearing the flag is something I did in college on the back of my helmet, so I think it's cool I will be able to do it in the NFL as well," said Claypool. "I think it shows the diversity. There's not too many of us from Canada, but there's more and more coming into the league. I think it will be cool to see the other Canadian players too, and even other countries. It will be a talking point and makes us more of a family."
Community connection: The Community Organization of the Game is the Homeless Children's Education Fund (HCEF). Since 1999, the Homeless Children's Education Fund has been caring for the needs of thousands of homeless children throughout Allegheny County. HCEF knows that the key to ending the cycle of homelessness is to help students overcome the obstacles faced while securing their education. Therefore, they partner with 20 local schools and ten shelters to provide tutoring, school supplies, and emergency services to children and young adults, kindergarten through 24 years of age.
A look at pregame warmups before the Steelers' Week 4 game against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium
Game day fun: Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is taking part in the community outreach program in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, donating tickets to Steelers home games to the Pittsburgh Police for them to take youth in city neighborhoods to games, as well as enjoy a pregame tailgate party inside of Stage AE. The tickets are distributed to different police zones each week, allowing a wide range of kids the opportunity to not only see a game, but spend quality time interacting with the police and getting to know the men and women who are there to protect them.
A helping hand: With the Florida area being hit so hard by Hurricane Ian, the NFL is working with the American Red Cross to help those impacted.
NFL fans across the country can also do their part to help through the NFL's American Red Cross Hurricane Ian relief effort.
To help support this affected by Hurricane Ian, please visit www.redcross.org/nfl or text the word IAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation and help those in need.
Honoring America: The National Anthem will be sung by Scott Blasey of The Clarks.
Co-Captains: Today's Youth Football co-captains are Andre Turner, Jr. and Thomas McClellan Jr. from Garfield.
Towel unfurled: The large Terrible Towel will be unfurled by season ticket holders prior to the game.
