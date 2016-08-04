Practice Report: 'Seven Shots' with a twist

SEVEN WITH A TWIST:** The offense broke out a new double-move route for the occasion and then executed it to perfection.

WR Antonio Brown lined up opposite CB Artie Burns, who opened practice getting reps with the first-team defense opposite CB Stephon Tuitt, on the second snap of "Seven Shots." Brown initially made a hard out-cut toward the goal line pylon, then broke back hard for the end line pylon. Burns bit hard on the out-cut and Brown couldn't have been more open by the time the throw from QB Ben Roethlisberger arrived in the back corner of the end zone.

Chalk up another lesson learned by Burns while working against Brown, something that's been happening with regularity ever since the outset of training camp.

Brown and Roethlisberger had worked out the kinks on the play in an individual period that preceded "Seven Shots," running reps and discussing what had to happen and when.

But head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't willing to attribute the success of the play solely to design or attention to detail.

"Who was running it had a lot to do with it," Tomlin said.