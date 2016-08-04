training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Practice Report: 'Seven Shots' with a twist

Aug 04, 2016 at 12:11 PM

LATROBE, Pa. - A breakdown of Practice No. 6 at Saint Vincent College:

PHOTOS: 2016 Steelers Training Camp - Day 6

Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 6th training camp practice.

SEVEN WITH A TWIST:** The offense broke out a new double-move route for the occasion and then executed it to perfection.

WR Antonio Brown lined up opposite CB Artie Burns, who opened practice getting reps with the first-team defense opposite CB Stephon Tuitt, on the second snap of "Seven Shots." Brown initially made a hard out-cut toward the goal line pylon, then broke back hard for the end line pylon. Burns bit hard on the out-cut and Brown couldn't have been more open by the time the throw from QB Ben Roethlisberger arrived in the back corner of the end zone.

Chalk up another lesson learned by Burns while working against Brown, something that's been happening with regularity ever since the outset of training camp.

Brown and Roethlisberger had worked out the kinks on the play in an individual period that preceded "Seven Shots," running reps and discussing what had to happen and when.

But head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't willing to attribute the success of the play solely to design or attention to detail.

"Who was running it had a lot to do with it," Tomlin said.

The drill began with a Roethlisberger-to-WR Darrius Heyward-Bey conversion.

A check-down to RB Le'Veon Bell was completed, but LB Vince Williams wouldn't let Bell get into the end zone.

Roethlisberger also tried a roll right followed by a behind-the-back pitch to TE Jesse James that didn't work.

TE Xavier Grimble went up and snared a ball from QB Dustin Vaughan, then held on despite a pop from S Robert Golden.

The drill ended with Vaughan being "sacked" (the whistle was blown when the protection broke down completely) and with Vaughan missing James (overthrow). The defense won the day, 4-3.

SPECIAL CAT: The "Special Category" period focused on no-huddle work. Roethlisberger, Vaughn and QB Landry Jones were all able to turn no-huddle snaps into big plays.

Roethlisberger hit Brown on a deep ball over CB Doran Grant, who assumed first-team reps after Burns exited practice early. Vaughn and WR Levi Norwood hooked up for big gain down the sideline at CB Montell Garner's expense. And Jones connected with WR Demarcus Ayers on a seam route that beat DB Ross Ventrone.

**

IN-VINCE-ABLE:** Williams, working first-team reps in LB Ryan Shazier's spot, kept making plays all day after denying Bell the end zone in "Seven Shots."

Williams dropped RB Cameron Stingily for a 2-yard loss and RB Christian Powell 1 yard behind the line of scrimmage in "Team Run."

And Williams made a skillful deflection from behind to deny James a catch in "7-on-7."

MEDICAL FILE: "Nothing of any significance to report," Tomlin said. "Some guys with minor bumps and bruises are working their way back." In addition to Burns, WR Markus Wheaton left practice early. In addition to Shazier, CB William Gay, LB Bud Dupree and LB Travis Feeney didn't practice.

AUDIBLES: "Get 24 checked out." - Someone on the defense repeatedly yelling at someone on the offense after RB Brandon Brown-Dukes was blasted by Ventrone and LB Steven Johnson on a 1-yard loss in "Team Run."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising