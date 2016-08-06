Practice Report: Rogers with the play of the day

The second-team nickel defense consisted of DTs Dan McCullers and Javon Hargrave, OLBs Chickillo and Mike Reilly, LBs Vince Williams and L.J. Fort, CBs Doran Grant and Al-Hajj Shabazz, Ss Robert Golden and Sean Davis and nickel CB Kevin White.

Vaughan was 3-for-5 for 22 yards and scrambled once for 5 yards.

RB Daryl Richardson (4 yards), WR Demarcus Ayers (7 yards) and WR Levi Norwood (11 yards) had receptions. Richardson also rushed once for 4 yards.

The offense was penalized once for a false start.

SEVEN SHOTS: Roethlisberger ran for one conversion and threw for another but that was all the offense could manage and the defense won the drill, 5-2.

Roethlisberger crossed the goal line on a sneak from an empty set and also hit Brown in the end zone.

Roethlisberger failed to connect with Heyward-Bey (CB Stephon Tuitt had the coverage) and found Bell but Bell couldn't get into the end zone.

Vaughan also hit Bell on a check-down that was stopped short and missed on attempts to RB Le'Veon Bell and TE Michael Cooper.

MEDICAL FILE: Head coach Mike Tomlin reported "no new real significant news on the injury front." In addition to Wheaton, Foster and Dupree, LB William Gay didn't practice. QB Landry Jones (ankle) was a partial participant.