Practice Report: Rogers with the play of the day

LATROBE, Pa. - A breakdown of Practice No. 8 at Saint Vincent College:
Take a look at photos of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 8th training camp practice.
SPECIAL CAT:** The "Special Category" period focused on two-minute work and a special opportunity for WR Eli Rogers.
With WR Markus Wheaton still working his way back from an undisclosed injury, Rogers lined up as the slot receiver with the first-team offense. The challenge for the unit was to go 54 yards for a touchdown with one timeout and 1:23 remaining. Rogers ended up finishing the drive by hauling in a 15-yard touchdown pass from QB Ben Roethlisberger with seconds to spare.
"It was a no-call play," Rogers said of the third-and-10 snap from the 15-yard line with 14 seconds remaining. "Ben just tried to get them to jump offside and they jumped offside.
Once they jump offside it's like a free play.
"You just have to get open."
Rogers ran down the seam and made the catch in the end zone behind LB Ryan Shazier and in front of S Robert Golden. Rogers also had an 8-yard reception and was targeted three times on the drive.
Roethlisberger finished 5-for-8 passing (including a clock-killing spike) for 49 yards and a touchdown. He twice drew the defense offside with a hard count and also fumbled on an attempted pitch to RB Le'Veon Bell on a scramble (Bell recovered for no gain).
WR Antonio Brown caught two passes for 18 yards and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey one for 8.
LG Ramon Foster (day off) was replaced by OL Cody Wallace on the first-team offensive line.
LT Ryan Harris replaced Alejandro Villanueva for the fourth time in eight training camp practices in their rotation at the position.
The defense went with a nickel package against the offense's three-wide receivers, one-tight end, one-running back set.
CB Montell Garner was the nickel corner with the first-team defense.
OLB Arthur Moats replaced OLB Bud Dupree (did not practice).
The second-team offense, given an additional timeout with which to work, got as far as the 28-yard line but ran out of time when QB Dustin Vaughan was "sacked" by LB Anthony Chickillo (Vaughn wasn't tackled since the Steelers weren't wearing pads but the whistle was blown).
The second-team nickel defense consisted of DTs Dan McCullers and Javon Hargrave, OLBs Chickillo and Mike Reilly, LBs Vince Williams and L.J. Fort, CBs Doran Grant and Al-Hajj Shabazz, Ss Robert Golden and Sean Davis and nickel CB Kevin White.
Vaughan was 3-for-5 for 22 yards and scrambled once for 5 yards.
RB Daryl Richardson (4 yards), WR Demarcus Ayers (7 yards) and WR Levi Norwood (11 yards) had receptions. Richardson also rushed once for 4 yards.
The offense was penalized once for a false start.
SEVEN SHOTS: Roethlisberger ran for one conversion and threw for another but that was all the offense could manage and the defense won the drill, 5-2.
Roethlisberger crossed the goal line on a sneak from an empty set and also hit Brown in the end zone.
Roethlisberger failed to connect with Heyward-Bey (CB Stephon Tuitt had the coverage) and found Bell but Bell couldn't get into the end zone.
Vaughan also hit Bell on a check-down that was stopped short and missed on attempts to RB Le'Veon Bell and TE Michael Cooper.
MEDICAL FILE: Head coach Mike Tomlin reported "no new real significant news on the injury front." In addition to Wheaton, Foster and Dupree, LB William Gay didn't practice. QB Landry Jones (ankle) was a partial participant.
AUDIBLES: "You make an in-bounds tackle, it's over." - Tomlin to the defense just before the snap with 10 seconds left that resulted in Chickillo's sack of Vaughan in "Special Cat."