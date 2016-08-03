Practice Report: Opportunity knocks for Hargrave

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS:** Rotations changed with several players either limited or held out of practice because of maintenance days or in response to minor bumps and bruises, especially along the defensive line.

DE Cam Heyward didn't practice much and DE Stephon Tuitt didn't practice at all, and that opened the door for others.

"More than anything I'm looking for a guy that takes advantage of the opportunity, that shows the conditioning necessary to take advantage of the opportunity," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Increased reps means the potential for increased fatigue. I want to check their overall level of conditioning.

"And then secondly, their ability to produce with the extra reps."

When practice opened with "Seven Shots," the defense opened in a nickel with DT Javon Hargrave and DE Caushaud Lyons employed as the two defensive linemen.

In the final 11-on-11 "Team" period, Heyward played one snap and Hargrave played eight (four at nose in a 3-4 and four as a defensive tackle in nickel).

In between, Hargrave and DE Johnny Maxey rotated in for DE L.T Walton and Heyward as the nickel linemen in "Pass Under Pressure."