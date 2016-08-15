Practice Report: Hit and Run

And there was a great deal of encouragement, as it turned out.

"We're going to chase the damn ball," Mitchell barked.

Mitchell's mantra became the soundtrack of the session.

"Chase the ball … that's our job … It's going to be just as humid Thursday night, maybe more … chase the damn ball."

Attention to detail four days before Thursday night's preseason game against Philadelphia was such that Mitchell had NT Vince Williams repeat a rep.

On the first try, McCullers' head had been higher than the blocking pad on the sled.

On McCullers' second attempt, the error in technique was corrected.

The message must have gotten through.

In 11-on-11 play, McCullers ran to the ball so hard on one rep that he blasted his way right through DE Ricardo Mathews, who hit the deck hard after becoming an unintentional victim of friendly fire.

"Way to run to the ball," inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky screamed at McCullers.