training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Practice makes perfect

Jul 29, 2016 at 11:45 AM

A breakdown of Practice No. 1 at Saint Vincent College:

**

SEVEN SHOTS:** The ball was placed at the 2-yard line for seven consecutive snaps, as has been the Steelers' habit at the outset of practice, and the defense kept it from being advanced over the goal line on four of seven tries.

SHOT ONE: From an empty set, QB Ben Roethlisberger threw incomplete for WR Antonio Brown with S Mike Mitchell in coverage.
SHOT TWO: From an empty set, Roethlisberger threw incomplete for WR Darrius Heyward-Bey with CB Stephon Tuitt in coverage.
SHOT THREE: Roethlisberger ran a play-action keeper and scored.
SHOT FOUR: From an empty set, Roethlisberger threw incomplete for WR Markus Wheaton (he caught the pass but came down out of bounds).
SHOT FIVE: From an empty set, QB Landry Jones hit TE Paul Lang in the end zone.
SHOT SIX: From a one-back set, Jones found WR Levi Norwood for a conversion that tied the drill at 3-3.
SHOT SEVEN: From a one-back set, Jones failed to connect with WR Canaan Severin, which tipped the drill in favor of the defense.

SEVEN-ON-SEVEN: Roethlisberger went 5-for-6 passing for 57 yards in the passing drill that matches running backs, wide receivers and tight ends against linebackers and defensive backs. Roethlisberger hit TE Jesse James twice for 20 yards, TE David Johnson once for 17, Brown once for 11 and Heyward-Bey once for 9. The lone misfire was an overthrow of Brown on a sideline route.

"As soon as I let it go I knew," Roethlisberger told Brown.

QB Bruce Gradkowski followed Roethlisberger and went 3-for-3 for 20 yards.

Jones went 3-for-3 for 33 yards.

QB Dustin Vaughan went 2-for-3 for 21 yards.

YA GOTTA START SOMEWHERE: LT Alejandro Villanueva opened taking first-team reps with the offensive line.

James was the starting tight end (Johnson got work in two-tight end sets).

The opening secondary in Seven Shots consisted of Cockrell and William Gay at cornerback and Robert Golden and Mitchell at safety. CB Senquez Golson was the initial fifth DB.

NT Vince Williams worked with the first team in 11-on-11 drills.

Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree were the first-team outside linebackers.

**

MEDICAL FILE:** TE Xavier Grimble started practice but didn't finish (cramps).

THE SHIRT OFF THEIR BACKS: Roethlisberger wore No. 83 (TE Heath Miller's old number and LS Greg Warren wore No.6 (K Shaun Suisham's old number) during the warm-up portion of practice.

AUDIBLES: "We ain't got no second down. I want this (stuff) right." _ Special teams coordinator Danny Smith during a special teams drill.

"If you can't take care of the football, you can't play running back. We cool?" _ Head coach Mike Tomlin advising the running backs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Labriola on the win over the Jaguars

Tomlin: 'Obviously we've got some correcting and some things to do based on that performance'

news

Rudolph is Digest Player of Week

Once again the QB, with some help from a takeaway by the defense, pulls out a victory

news

Tomlin on Bush, O-line, heat, Leal

'He's competing, he's making some plays, and I'm excited about him answering some of those questions'

news

Asked and Answered: Aug. 20

If Warren is to win a spot on the 53-man roster, he better not fumble in preseason games anymore

news

Practice report: Aug. 18

During the final padded practice at SVC, everyone held their breath when Cam limped to the bench

news

Practice report: Aug. 17

So far, this week has been, and may continue to be, a home run for Kenny Pickett

news

Practice report: Aug. 16

During Tuesday's session, Harvin stretched his leg with 6 punts that traveled 60-plus yards

news

Weidl understands what it takes

'It means a little bit more when you're from the area and you work for this team'

news

Practice report: Aug. 15

This time, Maulet's interception helped the defense dominate the period devoted to two-minute

news

Steelers Sign Vaughters

Steelers have signed LB James Vaughters and waived/injured LB Tuzar Skipper

news

Labriola on the win over Seattle

Trubisky (left) and Pickett, plus Rudolph all play well to leave QB competition with no clear winner

news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Rookie QB leads game-winning drive, caps it with TD pass to Vaughns with 3 seconds left

Advertising