Porter earning an expanding role

"The thing we're talking about with him, we're addressing the tackling because if you wanna be an every-down corner in this league you gotta be able to tackle. He's continuing to progress in that regard and we'll just keep pushing him."

The victory over the Rams was the Steelers' fourth of the season and fourth by seven points or fewer.

The defense, Austin maintained, is comfortable in such circumstances.

"I think the mindset of our team is whatever it takes to win," Austin said. "As (head coach) Mike (Tomlin) likes to say, they don't blink when we get in tough situations. That allows us to still play well and to make the plays that are needed at the end of a game.

"I think that's why we win so many games that are close and tight, but we expect that. This is the NFL, we expect hard-fought games and we expect them to go down to the last possession one way or the other. It's just our mindset that we have that ability to make those plays at that time."

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is among the Steelers who have personified that approach.

He's often been deployed in the box rather than as a center fielder and leads the team in tackles (52) but is still looking for his first interception.

"Minkah's OK because all Minkah cares about is if we're winning," Austin said. "All our guys wanna play well but he cares that we're winning and that's the most important thing."

Austin anticipates the defense will need to raise its level of play individually and collectively if the Steelers are to win again this Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Absolutely," he said. "They have an unbelievable group of skill-position players. We're gonna have to play really lights out. We're gonna have to do things to affect the quarterback. We're gonna have to do things to affect the receivers so they're not running free. We gotta do a better job in the run game. We gotta do better.