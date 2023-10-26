Porter earning an expanding role

Joey Porter Jr.'s busiest day to date earned the rookie from Penn State a passing grade.
"I thought he handled himself well," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin assessed of the season-high 53 snaps Porter played in last Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Rams in Los Angeles. "He did some really good things coverage-wise. It's what we talked about every week, the more he plays, the better he plays, the more he progresses, the more snaps he gets then he'll earn those snaps and I think he earned those last week and he'll continue to do that."
Porter played a season-high 78 percent of the defensive snaps against the Rams after not having played more than 40 percent in the season's first five games.
A foot injury was a factor in cornerback Levi Wallace playing a season-low 49 defensive snaps (72 percent), Austin said.
Porter being called upon more often than he had been previously was reflective of the progress Porter continues to make.
"I don't know if I'm gonna put a percentage on it but I'll say this, he's earned more snaps and he'll probably get more snaps," Austin continued. "I think he's played well.
"The thing we're talking about with him, we're addressing the tackling because if you wanna be an every-down corner in this league you gotta be able to tackle. He's continuing to progress in that regard and we'll just keep pushing him."
The victory over the Rams was the Steelers' fourth of the season and fourth by seven points or fewer.
The defense, Austin maintained, is comfortable in such circumstances.
"I think the mindset of our team is whatever it takes to win," Austin said. "As (head coach) Mike (Tomlin) likes to say, they don't blink when we get in tough situations. That allows us to still play well and to make the plays that are needed at the end of a game.
"I think that's why we win so many games that are close and tight, but we expect that. This is the NFL, we expect hard-fought games and we expect them to go down to the last possession one way or the other. It's just our mindset that we have that ability to make those plays at that time."
Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is among the Steelers who have personified that approach.
He's often been deployed in the box rather than as a center fielder and leads the team in tackles (52) but is still looking for his first interception.
"Minkah's OK because all Minkah cares about is if we're winning," Austin said. "All our guys wanna play well but he cares that we're winning and that's the most important thing."
Austin anticipates the defense will need to raise its level of play individually and collectively if the Steelers are to win again this Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Absolutely," he said. "They have an unbelievable group of skill-position players. We're gonna have to play really lights out. We're gonna have to do things to affect the quarterback. We're gonna have to do things to affect the receivers so they're not running free. We gotta do a better job in the run game. We gotta do better.
"We won the game (in Los Angeles) and we love all that but we know we have a lot of work to do on defense in terms of being better and being a more consistent group. And that's really what we're striving for."