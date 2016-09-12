Pope Francis receives a Steelers football

Saint Vincent Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, O.S.B., presented an autographed Pittsburgh Steelers football to His Holiness Pope Francis at an audience with the Holy Father this morning.

The football was a joint gift from the Rooney family and the Steelers, as well as Archabbot Douglas and Saint Vincent College. Saint Vincent College is where the Steelers hold their training camp. The football is signed by Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney and Steelers President Art Rooney II, Coach Mike Tomlin, and several players.

Pope Francis spoke to Benedictine abbots who were gathered in Rome to elect the new abbot primate. The Pope spoke to them in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, which was designed by Pittsburgh architect Louis D. Astorino.