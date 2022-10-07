Popcorn problems

Oct 07, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Mike Prisuta

Steelers.com

For three quarters, the Steelers had the Jets bottled up.

In the fourth quarter, the Jets were unstoppable.

The consistent pressure quarterback Zach Wilson had confronted wasn't sustained.

The turnovers stopped coming.

And a fourth-and-7 on which a stop might have put the game away instead resulted in a 22-yard gain.

"It's a matter of, we just have to figure out how to make those same plays in the fourth quarter when it's time," defensive coordinator Teryl Austin maintained. "We've been in position. We've given ourselves opportunities to win games. We have to come up with the plays at the appropriate time to get off the field, or turn the tide, stop momentum."

The Steelers' issues with doing so date back to the opener on Sept. 11 in Cincinnati, when they gave up a nine-play, 60-yard drive in 1:25 that ended with a touchdown that would have given the Bengals a one-point lead with two seconds left in regulation had free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick not blocked the extra-point attempt.

The Patriots sat on a three-point lead by grinding out the final 6:33 in a 17-14 victory over the Steelers on Sept. 18 at Acrisure Stadium.

The Browns drove 80 yards in 11 plays (all but two of them in the fourth quarter) and punched in a fourth-and-goal touchdown run for a 23-14 lead on the way to a 29-17 win on Sept. 22 in Cleveland. The march that established a two-score advantage also chewed up 5:31 of the fourth quarter.

And then came the Jets' rally from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit for two touchdowns on two possessions that secured a 24-20 triumph.

"It's not that there's giant, glaring mistakes but there's a mistake here, a mistake there," Austin said. "And it's not just one (position) group or one person.

"(Head coach) Mike (Tomlin) likes to refer to it as popcorn. It's not like you can just say, 'OK, hey, if we fix this we're good.' We gotta make sure we're cutting down on the amount of small errors because they lead to big problems."

One of the potential solutions is more pressure, which in theory might lead to more turnovers generated.

Whether the Steelers resort to dialing up more blitzes on Sunday in Buffalo will depend mostly on how the game against the Bills is playing out.

"That to me is always predicated on our four (-man rush)," Austin said. "If they're getting good pressure and good rush you don't have to add. But if we're struggling or some things aren't going correct, the way we want them, then you have to think about adding extra to the rush to try to close up some lanes, get a little pressure, get the quarterback a little bit uncomfortable.

"But to me that's more a game decision, here's what's happening, how do we adjust?"

However the problem gets corrected, the Steelers are determined to address it and correct it.

"Our guys are working their butts off because I think the one thing the team and people around here know is how fine a line it is to win and lose games and what it takes," Austin maintained. "We've been in a lot of close games. I think eventually it'll turn in our favor and we'll start making those plays."

Related Content

news

Highsmith working hard to prove himself

Steelers' third-year outside linebacker Alex Highsmith always puts forth the effort to be the best

news

'I look at plays I could have made'

Steelers' vets more pragmatic than emotional about Pickett promotion

news

Keeping the faith

Matt Canada remains convinced offense will 'come around' for long haul

news

Austin stressing basics with run defense

The Steelers know they can and need to be better stopping the run

news

Nose job

Montravius Adams ready to do his part against the run as a starter

news

Warren won't take no for an answer

Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has made a habit of overcoming the odds

news

Fitzpatrick always striving for perfection

Minkah Fitzpatrick is a competitor who doesn't just like to win, he likes to dominate

news

Searching for a happier ending

Run defense resurgence in Cleveland needed after late sag against Pats

news

If the chip fits ...

Minkah Fitzpatrick pours passion into dominating effort at Cincinnati

news

Steelers still in wait-and-see mode with run defense

Run defense was better against Bengals, but Steelers still want more

news

Steelers intent on getting run game working

After rushing for 75 yards in their opener, Steelers know they have to be better there moving forward

Advertising