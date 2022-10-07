Popcorn problems

One of the potential solutions is more pressure, which in theory might lead to more turnovers generated.

Whether the Steelers resort to dialing up more blitzes on Sunday in Buffalo will depend mostly on how the game against the Bills is playing out.

"That to me is always predicated on our four (-man rush)," Austin said. "If they're getting good pressure and good rush you don't have to add. But if we're struggling or some things aren't going correct, the way we want them, then you have to think about adding extra to the rush to try to close up some lanes, get a little pressure, get the quarterback a little bit uncomfortable.

"But to me that's more a game decision, here's what's happening, how do we adjust?"

However the problem gets corrected, the Steelers are determined to address it and correct it.