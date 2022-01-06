 Players continue to help the community

"We are appreciative of the Steelers organization and the players that make up the Social Justice Fund and applaud their efforts to uplift organizations in the community like the Urban League that are seeking to empower individuals to achieve greatness," said Carlos T. Carter, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh President & CEO. "We are especially appreciative of their recent gift from the fund that will support our Black Female and Black Male Leadership Development Institutes. The purpose of these individual programs has never been more important. They exist to empower our young people to lead a life of excellence, to pursue greatness, to become advocates for themselves and to use and seek out the resources available to them. We continue to be inspired by the support of the community not only of our Leadership Development Institutes but for the entire agency."