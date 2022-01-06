 Players continue to help the community

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.
The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will receive $6,000 after donations from offensive linemen Trai Turner and Kevin Dotson, and a matching contribution from the team.
The mission of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is to enable African Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power, and civil rights.
"We are appreciative of the Steelers organization and the players that make up the Social Justice Fund and applaud their efforts to uplift organizations in the community like the Urban League that are seeking to empower individuals to achieve greatness," said Carlos T. Carter, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh President & CEO. "We are especially appreciative of their recent gift from the fund that will support our Black Female and Black Male Leadership Development Institutes. The purpose of these individual programs has never been more important. They exist to empower our young people to lead a life of excellence, to pursue greatness, to become advocates for themselves and to use and seek out the resources available to them. We continue to be inspired by the support of the community not only of our Leadership Development Institutes but for the entire agency."
Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.
Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."