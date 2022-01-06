 Players continue to help the community

Jan 06, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers announced another donation to their Social Justice Fund for 2021, with players making donations and the team providing a matching commitment to help support community efforts.

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh will receive $6,000 after donations from offensive linemen Trai Turner and Kevin Dotson, and a matching contribution from the team.

The mission of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is to enable African Americans to secure economic self-reliance, parity and power, and civil rights.

"We are appreciative of the Steelers organization and the players that make up the Social Justice Fund and applaud their efforts to uplift organizations in the community like the Urban League that are seeking to empower individuals to achieve greatness," said Carlos T. Carter, Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh President & CEO. "We are especially appreciative of their recent gift from the fund that will support our Black Female and Black Male Leadership Development Institutes. The purpose of these individual programs has never been more important. They exist to empower our young people to lead a life of excellence, to pursue greatness, to become advocates for themselves and to use and seek out the resources available to them. We continue to be inspired by the support of the community not only of our Leadership Development Institutes but for the entire agency."

Since 2018, Steelers players contributions, along with the matching donations from Steelers Charities, have benefitted more than 57 charitable organizations throughout the region.

Steelers President Art Rooney II said, "I am proud that we can join with our Steelers' players in making these contributions through our Social Justice Fund that contribute to so many charitable efforts in our community."

Related Content

news

Steelers players continue to give back

Steelers players continue their giving through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to help inspire others

Steelers players are giving to the Neighborhood Resilience Project through the team's Social Justice Fund
news

Giving back to one of their own

The Steelers are assisting the Best of the Batch Foundation with the latest Social Justice Fund donation
news

A time to give back

Steelers players are giving from the heart this holiday season
news

Giving back to a special cause

Through the teams Social Justice Fund the players and organization made a donation to KidsVoice
news

Steelers continue to make a difference

Through the teams Social Justice Fund the players and organization made a donation to the Urban Impact Foundation
news

Steelers celebrate 'Inspire Change' on Sunday

The Steelers are celebrating the NFL's social justice campaign, 'Inspire Change,' on Sunday at Heinz Field
news

Working together to Inspire Change

Steelers players continue to make a difference in the community through social justice programs they are spearheading

news

Steelers kick off 2021 Social Justice Fund

Cameron Heyward spearheaded the first donation to the fund
news

Steelers huddle to bring hope at the holidays

The Steelers partnered with Convoy of Hope for Huddle for the Holidays
news

Heyward is Steelers Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee

Cameron Heyward is the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
Advertising