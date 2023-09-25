Pickett is Digest Player of Week

KENNY PICKETT

Quarterback

This was more like it. More like what happened on a daily basis at training camp. More like how it looked during the three preseason games.

In what was his best game of the 2023 regular season by a mile, Kenny Pickett completed 16-of-28 (57.1 percent) for 235 yards, with 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 108.5 in the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Pickett also ran for 2 first downs on separate drives that ended with Chris Boswell field goals, and for the first time in his brief professional career, he threw multiple touchdown passes in a game – for 72 yards to Calvin Austin III and for 13 yards to Pat Freiermuth. Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.