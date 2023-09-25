Pickett is Digest Player of Week

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback
This was more like it. More like what happened on a daily basis at training camp. More like how it looked during the three preseason games.
In what was his best game of the 2023 regular season by a mile, Kenny Pickett completed 16-of-28 (57.1 percent) for 235 yards, with 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 108.5 in the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Pickett also ran for 2 first downs on separate drives that ended with Chris Boswell field goals, and for the first time in his brief professional career, he threw multiple touchdown passes in a game – for 72 yards to Calvin Austin III and for 13 yards to Pat Freiermuth. Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Levi Wallace, who finished with 6 tackles, 2 interceptions (including one in the final seconds to seal the outcome), and 4 passes defensed; T.J. Watt, who had 2 tackles, two sacks, and 3 total hits on the quarterback; Pressley Harvin III, who punted 6 times for a 53.8-yard average with 3 downed inside the 20-yard line (including a 56-yarder that pinned the Raiders at their 15-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game); and Chris Boswell, who made field goals of 43, 42, and 57 yards, and drove all 6 of his kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks.