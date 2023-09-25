Player of the Week

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Sep 24, 2023 at 11:50 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback

This was more like it. More like what happened on a daily basis at training camp. More like how it looked during the three preseason games.

In what was his best game of the 2023 regular season by a mile, Kenny Pickett completed 16-of-28 (57.1 percent) for 235 yards, with 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 108.5 in the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Pickett also ran for 2 first downs on separate drives that ended with Chris Boswell field goals, and for the first time in his brief professional career, he threw multiple touchdown passes in a game – for 72 yards to Calvin Austin III and for 13 yards to Pat Freiermuth. Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Levi Wallace, who finished with 6 tackles, 2 interceptions (including one in the final seconds to seal the outcome), and 4 passes defensed; T.J. Watt, who had 2 tackles, two sacks, and 3 total hits on the quarterback; Pressley Harvin III, who punted 6 times for a 53.8-yard average with 3 downed inside the 20-yard line (including a 56-yarder that pinned the Raiders at their 15-yard line with 12 seconds left in the game); and Chris Boswell, who made field goals of 43, 42, and 57 yards, and drove all 6 of his kickoffs through the end zone for touchbacks.

Related Content

news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

His interception opened the scoring, and his strip-sack set up the game's decisive points
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

3 sacks vs. 49ers ties Harrison for top spot in franchise history with 80.5
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

His contributions included a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and sharing the 'green dot' responsibilities
news

Herbig is Digest Player of Week

The rookie OLB from Wisconsin now has 2.5 sacks during his first NFL preseason
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

With limited exposure in the preseason opener, Pickett delivered exactly his team needed
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami
news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

Third-year OLB finished with 1.5 of the team's 2 sacks and 1 of the team's 2 tackles for loss
news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

His second interception of the season was the defense's only significant play vs. New England
