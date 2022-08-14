Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Pickett completed 13-for-15 for 95 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 132.6 in playing the whole second half, but more significant was him going 2-for-2 for 26 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds left to give the Steelers a 32-25 victory over Seattle at Acrisure Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams.

Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who started the game and completed 4-of-6 for 63 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 126.8; Mason Rudolph, who completed 9-of-15 for 93 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 100.1; Mark Robinson, who had five tackles, and the strip-sack that was recovered by Tuzar Skipper that set up the game-winning drive; George Pickens, who caught three passes for 43 yards and a 26-yard touchdown; Gunner Olszewski, who caught three passes for 47 yards and a 13-yard touchdown; Jaylen Warren, who carried six times for 34 yards and caught four passes for 30 more to end up with 64 yards from scrimmage; Arthur Maulet, who had five tackles, including two for loss; and Tre Norwood, who had three tackles and two passes defensed.