Pickett is Digest Player of Week

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback
In his first NFL game, in the city and stadium where he played his college football, in front of over 48,197 paying customers who were chanting his name, Kenny Pickett delivered.
Pickett completed 13-for-15 for 95 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 132.6 in playing the whole second half, but more significant was him going 2-for-2 for 26 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds left to give the Steelers a 32-25 victory over Seattle at Acrisure Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams.
Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who started the game and completed 4-of-6 for 63 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 126.8; Mason Rudolph, who completed 9-of-15 for 93 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 100.1; Mark Robinson, who had five tackles, and the strip-sack that was recovered by Tuzar Skipper that set up the game-winning drive; George Pickens, who caught three passes for 43 yards and a 26-yard touchdown; Gunner Olszewski, who caught three passes for 47 yards and a 13-yard touchdown; Jaylen Warren, who carried six times for 34 yards and caught four passes for 30 more to end up with 64 yards from scrimmage; Arthur Maulet, who had five tackles, including two for loss; and Tre Norwood, who had three tackles and two passes defensed.