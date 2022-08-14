Player of the Week

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

Aug 13, 2022 at 10:14 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback

In his first NFL game, in the city and stadium where he played his college football, in front of over 48,197 paying customers who were chanting his name, Kenny Pickett delivered.

Pickett completed 13-for-15 for 95 yards, with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 132.6 in playing the whole second half, but more significant was him going 2-for-2 for 26 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Vaughns with three seconds left to give the Steelers a 32-25 victory over Seattle at Acrisure Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams.

Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Mitch Trubisky, who started the game and completed 4-of-6 for 63 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 126.8; Mason Rudolph, who completed 9-of-15 for 93 yards, with one touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 100.1; Mark Robinson, who had five tackles, and the strip-sack that was recovered by Tuzar Skipper that set up the game-winning drive; George Pickens, who caught three passes for 43 yards and a 26-yard touchdown; Gunner Olszewski, who caught three passes for 47 yards and a 13-yard touchdown; Jaylen Warren, who carried six times for 34 yards and caught four passes for 30 more to end up with 64 yards from scrimmage; Arthur Maulet, who had five tackles, including two for loss; and Tre Norwood, who had three tackles and two passes defensed.

Related Content

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His batted pass that turned into an INT and fumble recovery for a TD provided early hope vs. KC

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

The 2021 season is not over, thanks to the clutch play of the team's veteran QB

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

Four sacks leaves him 1.5 away from breaking Strahan's NFL single-season record of 22.5

news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

93 yards rushing, 17 yards receiving put him over 100 yards from scrimmage for the 8th time

news

Haden is the Digest Player of the Week

His tackle with 27 seconds left turned the ball over on downs and clinched a 19-13 victory

news

Ahkello is Digest Player of the Week

His 2 interceptions over a four-possession span in the second half helped fuel the comeback

news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

His 3.5 sacks, pressure on Jackson on decisive 2-point attempt help end 3-game winless streak

news

Minkah is Digest Player of the Week

In his return to the lineup, Fitzpatrick contributed 8 tackles and his first interception of 2021

news

Ben is Digest Player of the Week

Roethlisberger keyed a rally that had the team score 27 points in the fourth quarter

news

Heyward is Digest Player of the Week

His two sacks late in a tie game could have set up the team to pull out a victory

news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

Of his five catches, two were TDs and a third provided the final 13 yards for the deciding FG

