Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

KENNY PICKETT

Quarterback

It was nice to have Pat Freiermuth be a significant part of the passing attack. It was nice to see Najee Harris rip off a number of big runs and contribute another rushing touchdown. It was nice that George Pickens averaged 19.3 yards on his three receptions. And it was nice that the offense finally posted over 400 total yards to snap a 58-game drought of being unable to amass that much.

All that was nice, but it was necessary for Kenny Pickett to play well.

Pickett completed 24-of-33 (72.7 percent) for 278 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 97.8. He also scrambled twice for 8 yards before three snaps in "victory formation" lowered his rushing total to 5 yards on 5 attempts. He was a critical element in the Steelers converting 47.1 percent on third down (8-of-17), which in turn allowed them to own what amounted to a 14-minute edge in time of possession.