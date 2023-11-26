Player of the Week

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:20 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback

It was nice to have Pat Freiermuth be a significant part of the passing attack. It was nice to see Najee Harris rip off a number of big runs and contribute another rushing touchdown. It was nice that George Pickens averaged 19.3 yards on his three receptions. And it was nice that the offense finally posted over 400 total yards to snap a 58-game drought of being unable to amass that much.

All that was nice, but it was necessary for Kenny Pickett to play well.

Pickett completed 24-of-33 (72.7 percent) for 278 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 97.8. He also scrambled twice for 8 yards before three snaps in "victory formation" lowered his rushing total to 5 yards on 5 attempts. He was a critical element in the Steelers converting 47.1 percent on third down (8-of-17), which in turn allowed them to own what amounted to a 14-minute edge in time of possession.

Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Freiermuth for his 9 catches for 120 yards (13.3 average), and Harris for his 99 yards on 12 carries (6.6 average) and that 5-yard touchdown. T.J. Watt had 5 tackles, including 1 for loss, 2 sacks (now 13.5 on the season), and a forced fumble; Trenton Thompson had 5 tackles and an interception that was the Steelers' only takeaway in the game; and Cam Heyward had 4 tackles and a sack.

