Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

There always are plenty of statistics assigned to an NFL starting quarterback after every game, often after every quarter of every game, and many of them are less than complimentary. But here are some Kenny Pickett statistics that matter, and they actually eclipse all of the others: the 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive he engineered in the fourth quarter of the 24-17 win over the Rams in Los Angeles was the sixth game-winning drive of his career, which includes just 18 starts. And he is now 11-7 (.611 winning percentage) in those starts.