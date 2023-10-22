Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback
There always are plenty of statistics assigned to an NFL starting quarterback after every game, often after every quarter of every game, and many of them are less than complimentary. But here are some Kenny Pickett statistics that matter, and they actually eclipse all of the others: the 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive he engineered in the fourth quarter of the 24-17 win over the Rams in Los Angeles was the sixth game-winning drive of his career, which includes just 18 starts. And he is now 11-7 (.611 winning percentage) in those starts.
Pickett's other statistics on Sunday had him complete 17-of-25 (68 percent) for 230 yards, with no touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 97.1. In the second half, he completed 11-of-12 (91.7 percent) for 152 yards. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter; he converted a third-and-1 with a 2-yard quarterback sneak earlier on that game-winning drive; and he sent the game into victory formation with another 1-yard quarterback sneak just outside of the 2-minute warning.
He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were George Pickens, who caught 5 passes for 107 yards; Diontae Johnson, who caught 5 passes for 79 yards in his first game back after a stint on the injured reserve list; T.J. Watt, who had 1 tackle and an interception on the opening possession of the second half that set up a Steelers touchdown that ignited the crowd while sending a jolt of electricity along the team's bench area; and Minkah Fitzpatrick, who led the team with 11 tackles.