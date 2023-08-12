Player of the Week

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Aug 11, 2023 at 10:25 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

KENNY PICKETT
Quarterback

It was exactly what a team wants to see from its starting quarterback in a preseason opener. Kenny Pickett played just 10 snaps, and those snaps took 14 seconds more than 5 minutes off the game clock, but in that limited exposure on Friday in Tampa Pickett completed 6-of-7 for 70 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 147.9; and he converted both of the third-down situations the offense faced in what was a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that got the Steelers off to a quick start in what ended up being a 27-17 victory over the Buccaneers.

Pickett is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Nick Herbig, who finished with three tackles, including 1 for loss, and 1.5 sacks; Calvin Austin, who rushed twice for 23 yards, caught two passes for 73 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, and drew a pass interference penalty for another 38 yards; Mason Rudolph, who completed 7-of-12 for 132 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 124.3; and Trenton Thompson, who had 1 tackle and 1 interception.

