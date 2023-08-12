Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

It was exactly what a team wants to see from its starting quarterback in a preseason opener. Kenny Pickett played just 10 snaps, and those snaps took 14 seconds more than 5 minutes off the game clock, but in that limited exposure on Friday in Tampa Pickett completed 6-of-7 for 70 yards, 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 147.9; and he converted both of the third-down situations the offense faced in what was a 10-play, 83-yard touchdown drive that got the Steelers off to a quick start in what ended up being a 27-17 victory over the Buccaneers.