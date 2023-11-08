Pickett feels Steelers trending in right direction

Pickens said Wednesday as the Steelers continued to run the ball, the Titans began to creep a safety closer to the line of scrimmage more often. And that did open up some shots downfield.

On one, Pickens didn't get a second foot down in bounds in the end zone, leading to a field goal, while on the second, Pickett connected with Diontae Johnson for a 32-yard completion to set up the game-winning touchdown pass to Johnson.

"You know, we had a nice one to Diontae on the sideline and one-on-one situation, had a shot at George in the red zone, which was good," Pickett said. "It's good to know when we're running the ball that well and I have to bring that safety in the box. Someone's gonna be singled up and can have this opportunity."

The effective running game has to be there for that to continue to happen.

And that could lead to more complete offensive performances rather than the Steelers being a team that has to rely on winning games at the end – something Pickett has already done three times this season.

Pickett though the win over the Titans was a step in the right direction toward consistency.