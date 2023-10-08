Pickens is Digest Player of Week

GEORGE PICKENS

Wide Receiver

He led the team with 6 catches and averaged 21.7 yards per reception. He threw two critical blocks downfield to create more yardage for his teammate with the football. He ran a reverse and the gain on it tied for for the team's longest rush in the game. He won a 1-on-1 matchup vs. the Ravens best cornerback and turned it into the 41-yard touchdown that provided the decisive points. George Pickens did it all on Sunday in a 17-10 victory over Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers needed every bit of it.

Pickens' final statistics were 6 catches for 130 yards plus 1 run for 16 yards and the touchdown that gave the Steelers their first lead in the game. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.