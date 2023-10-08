Player of the Week

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

Oct 08, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

GEORGE PICKENS
Wide Receiver

He led the team with 6 catches and averaged 21.7 yards per reception. He threw two critical blocks downfield to create more yardage for his teammate with the football. He ran a reverse and the gain on it tied for for the team's longest rush in the game. He won a 1-on-1 matchup vs. the Ravens best cornerback and turned it into the 41-yard touchdown that provided the decisive points. George Pickens did it all on Sunday in a 17-10 victory over Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers needed every bit of it.

Pickens' final statistics were 6 catches for 130 yards plus 1 run for 16 yards and the touchdown that gave the Steelers their first lead in the game. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were T.J. Watt, who had two sacks, one of which sealed the victory with 15 seconds left, plus 2 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery; Alex Highsmith, who had 2 tackles, and a strip-sack where Watt recovered the fumble; Kwon Alexander, who had 6 tackles, including 3 for loss, and a sack; Cole Holcomb, who led the team with 9 tackles, had a hit on the quarterback, and a pass defensed; Joey Porter Jr., whose interception in the end zone with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter prevented the Ravens from adding to their 10-8 lead and started the Steelers on the 80-yard drive that ended with Pickens' touchdown; and Kenny Pickett, who completed 18-for-32 for 224 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 88.5.

Related Content

news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
news

Pickett is Digest Player of Week

His night included multiple touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of the Week

His interception opened the scoring, and his strip-sack set up the game's decisive points
news

Watt is Digest Player of the Week

3 sacks vs. 49ers ties Harrison for top spot in franchise history with 80.5
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

His contributions included a tackle-for-loss, a sack, and sharing the 'green dot' responsibilities
news

Herbig is Digest Player of Week

The rookie OLB from Wisconsin now has 2.5 sacks during his first NFL preseason
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

With limited exposure in the preseason opener, Pickett delivered exactly his team needed
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

His 111 yards rushing, 10-yard catch for a TD, and physical presence throughout keyed 16-13 win
news

Harris is Digest Player of the Week

90 yards rushing, 116 yards from scrimmage, 2 TDs builds upon last week's performance
news

Freiermuth is Digest Player of the Week

His 8 catches for 75 yards led the team in both categories in 16-10 loss in Miami
news

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

His 102 yards receiving was the highest single-game total for a Steelers RB or WR in 2022
