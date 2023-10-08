Pickens is Digest Player of Week

GEORGE PICKENS
Wide Receiver
He led the team with 6 catches and averaged 21.7 yards per reception. He threw two critical blocks downfield to create more yardage for his teammate with the football. He ran a reverse and the gain on it tied for for the team's longest rush in the game. He won a 1-on-1 matchup vs. the Ravens best cornerback and turned it into the 41-yard touchdown that provided the decisive points. George Pickens did it all on Sunday in a 17-10 victory over Baltimore at Acrisure Stadium, and the Steelers needed every bit of it.
Pickens' final statistics were 6 catches for 130 yards plus 1 run for 16 yards and the touchdown that gave the Steelers their first lead in the game. He is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.
Also considered were T.J. Watt, who had two sacks, one of which sealed the victory with 15 seconds left, plus 2 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery; Alex Highsmith, who had 2 tackles, and a strip-sack where Watt recovered the fumble; Kwon Alexander, who had 6 tackles, including 3 for loss, and a sack; Cole Holcomb, who led the team with 9 tackles, had a hit on the quarterback, and a pass defensed; Joey Porter Jr., whose interception in the end zone with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter prevented the Ravens from adding to their 10-8 lead and started the Steelers on the 80-yard drive that ended with Pickens' touchdown; and Kenny Pickett, who completed 18-for-32 for 224 yards, with 1 touchdown, no interceptions, and a rating of 88.5.