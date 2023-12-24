Player of the Week

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

Dec 23, 2023 at 08:10 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

GEORGE PICKENS
Wide Receiver

Throughout this season, the Steelers have been searching for chunk plays on offense and more points. In a 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, wide receiver George Pickens had touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards, and he added a 44-yard catch to convert a third-and-15 on a drive that ended with Chris Boswell's 50-yard field goal.

Pickens finished with 4 catches for 195 yards plus those two touchdowns, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Mason Rudolph, who provided the Steelers with exactly what they needed from their starting quarterback on an afternoon where they snapped a three-game losing streak and raised their record to 8-7. He completed 17-of-27 (63 percent) for 290 yards, with 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 124.0. He also converted a third-and-6 with a 7-yard run on a drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown by Najee Harris.

Other significant contributions were made by Harris, who carried 19 times for 78 yards (4.1 average) and had that 3-yard touchdown; Myles Jack, who contributed 6 tackles and a sack; T.J. Watt, who had 3 tackles and his 17th sack, while also drawing a holding penalty and creating a false start on consecutive plays; Eric Rowe, who had 7 tackles and 1 of 3 interceptions of Jake Browning; Alex Highsmith, who had a sack and an interception; and Patrick Peterson, who moved to safety and finished with 2 tackles and an interception.

Related Content

news

Johnson is Digest Player of the Week

Three of his catches converted possession downs; the other was a TD
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Despite an injured groin, he played every snap at ILB and was a factor
news

Highsmith is Digest Player of Week

His 1.5 sacks gave him 6 this season to rank second on the team
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

He completed 72.7 percent with no turnovers in a 421-yard day by the offense
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

He had 58.2 percent of the yards, 60 percent of the points vs. Browns
news

Warren is Digest Player of the Week

His first 100-yard game as a pro was a big part of a 23-19 win over Green Bay
news

Alexander is Digest Player of the Week

His INT in the end zone with 6 seconds left was the difference
news

Roberts is Digest Player of Week

Stat line included 1.5 sacks, 2 hits on the QB, and 1 tackle-for-loss
news

Pickett is Digest Player of the Week

Completing 91.7 percent in the second half led to his 6th comeback win in 18 starts
news

Pickens is Digest Player of Week

He caught, he ran, he blocked, he scored in 17-10 victory over Ravens
news

Harris is Digest Player of Week

He finished with both the longest run (23 yards) and the longest reception (32 yards)
