Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

GEORGE PICKENS

Wide Receiver

Throughout this season, the Steelers have been searching for chunk plays on offense and more points. In a 34-11 win over the Bengals on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium, wide receiver George Pickens had touchdowns of 86 and 66 yards, and he added a 44-yard catch to convert a third-and-15 on a drive that ended with Chris Boswell's 50-yard field goal.

Pickens finished with 4 catches for 195 yards plus those two touchdowns, and he is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered was Mason Rudolph, who provided the Steelers with exactly what they needed from their starting quarterback on an afternoon where they snapped a three-game losing streak and raised their record to 8-7. He completed 17-of-27 (63 percent) for 290 yards, with 2 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a rating of 124.0. He also converted a third-and-6 with a 7-yard run on a drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown by Najee Harris.