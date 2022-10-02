Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

Pickens, the No. 2 pick in the same draft class, came into Sunday's game vs. the Jets with 5 catches on 12 targets for 65 yards, but in this 24-20 loss he caught 6 passes for 102 yards (17.0 average) and was targeted 8 times. It was the first time this season a Steelers receiver or runner posted a 100-yard game, with Diontae Johnson's 84 yards receiving vs. the Browns on Sept. 22 coming the closest. Pickens is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chris Boswell, who was 2-for-2 on field goals – from 51 and 59 yards, with the 59-yarder being the longest field goal in the history of Acrisure Stadium, and it tied his own record for the longest field goal in franchise history that was set vs. Dallas in 2020; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tied for the team lead with 8 tackles, and added an interception, his third of the season, that set up Pickett's third quarter sneak for a touchdown, and he almost had another later in the second half that looked to be a pick-6 in the making; Alex Highsmith, who had four tackles plus a sack that gives him 5.5 on the season; and Cam Sutton, whose first half interception – his second of the season – set up Boswell's 59-yard field goal.