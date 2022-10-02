Player of the Week

Pickens is Digest Player of the Week

Oct 02, 2022 at 05:28 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Bob Labriola

Steelers.com

GEORGE PICKENS
Wide Receiver

History will remember Sunday, Oct. 2, as the day when Steelers' No. 1 pick Kenny Pickett made his first appearance at quarterback in an NFL regular season game. But maybe it should be remembered instead as the coming out party for George Pickens.

Pickens, the No. 2 pick in the same draft class, came into Sunday's game vs. the Jets with 5 catches on 12 targets for 65 yards, but in this 24-20 loss he caught 6 passes for 102 yards (17.0 average) and was targeted 8 times. It was the first time this season a Steelers receiver or runner posted a 100-yard game, with Diontae Johnson's 84 yards receiving vs. the Browns on Sept. 22 coming the closest. Pickens is the Steelers Digest Player of the Week.

Also considered were Chris Boswell, who was 2-for-2 on field goals – from 51 and 59 yards, with the 59-yarder being the longest field goal in the history of Acrisure Stadium, and it tied his own record for the longest field goal in franchise history that was set vs. Dallas in 2020; Minkah Fitzpatrick, who tied for the team lead with 8 tackles, and added an interception, his third of the season, that set up Pickett's third quarter sneak for a touchdown, and he almost had another later in the second half that looked to be a pick-6 in the making; Alex Highsmith, who had four tackles plus a sack that gives him 5.5 on the season; and Cam Sutton, whose first half interception – his second of the season – set up Boswell's 59-yard field goal.

