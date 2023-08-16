Parker named HOF finalist

Parker coached the Steelers for eight seasons, 1957-64, after stints with the Chicago Cardinals (1949) and Detroit Lions (1951-56). His record with the Steelers was 51-47-6, while he had a career coaching record of 104-75-9.

The Hall's Coach/Contributor Committee selected Parker as the finalist from a group of 12 candidates remaining under consideration as the Finalist for next year's class. The Hall of Fame's full 50-person Selection Committee will consider Parker for election – along with 15 Modern-Era Players and three Seniors – when it meets to choose the entire Class of 2024 early next year. Parker would be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he receives at least 80% approval in the up-or-down balloting at that meeting.