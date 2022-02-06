youth-football_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Palko wins NFL H.S. Coach of the Year

Feb 06, 2022 at 05:04 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

He was first named the Steelers 2021 High School Coach of the Year, and now Mt. Lebanon High School football coach Bob Palko is the 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

The yearly honor is awarded to the high school football coach that best demonstrates integrity, achievement, and leadership, as well as a commitment to the health and safety of their players, as well as the impeccable characteristics of the late Shula.

Palko was announced as the winner during the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"I think just meeting and being able to learn from the young kids," said Palko during the broadcast on ESPN of what he loves about coaching. "You got to learn to adapt and adjust through life and these kids have really helped me do that. So it's kind of a work in progress, but just proud."

In his third season at the school, Palko led the Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils to the WPIAL and PIAA Championships in Class 6A. The Blue Devils finished the season with a 15-0 record en route to winning the school's first ever state championship when they defeated three-time defending champion St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), 35-17.

Palko is only the second WPIAL coach to win a state championship with two different schools, previously winning the state title while at West Allegheny in 2001.

During his high school coaching career Palko has won nine WPIAL Championships, tying him for first in WPIAL history in that category. Palko, who was also named the Pennsylvania Football Writers Coach of the Year, has an overall record of 241-81 during his time coaching high school football.

Related Content

news

Steelers to offer girls flag football program 

In 2022, the Steelers will be offering a Flag Football pilot program for local high school girls
news

Palko named Steelers Coach of the Year

Mt. Lebanon head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Kolesar named Steelers Coach of the Week

Laurel Highlands head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Matsook named Steelers Coach of the Week

Rochester Area head coach honored by the Steelers
news

DeMatteo named Steelers Coach of the Week

Hampton head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Carey named Steelers Coach of the Week

North Hills head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Bradley named Steelers Coach of the Week

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart head coach honored by the Steelers
news

McBride named Steelers Coach of the Week

Ambridge head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Humbert named Steelers Coach of the Week

Belle Vernon head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Johnson named Steelers Coach of the Week

Bishop Canevin head coach honored by the Steelers
news

Brown named Steelers Coach of the Week

Monessen head coach honored by the Steelers
Advertising