Palko wins NFL H.S. Coach of the Year

He was first named the Steelers 2021 High School Coach of the Year, and now Mt. Lebanon High School football coach Bob Palko is the 2021 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

The yearly honor is awarded to the high school football coach that best demonstrates integrity, achievement, and leadership, as well as a commitment to the health and safety of their players, as well as the impeccable characteristics of the late Shula.

Palko was announced as the winner during the Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.