Palko named Steelers Coach of the Year

Dec 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM
2021 Coach of the Year
Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
In just his third season as head coach at Mt. Lebanon, Coach Bob Palko led the Blue Devils to the WPIAL and PIAA Championships in Class 6A. The Blue Devils finished the season with a perfect 15-0 record, knocking off the three-time defending champion for the state championship. This is the first state title for Mt. Lebanon's football program, and Coach Palko's second after winning his first in 2000. Coach Palko is tied for the most WPIAL Championships with nine.

