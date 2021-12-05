Painting the town black and gold

Max Starks had no problem admitting his limitations.

The former Steelers offensive lineman and Steelers Radio Network sideline reporter, knows football inside and out.

But when it comes to his artistic skills, well, let's just say he isn't calling himself an artist.

"I mean, if we're going on a scale of toddler to Picasso, my skills are probably right about at toddler," joked Starks.

Regardless of his talent level, Starks and former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats still had a wonderful time helping to guide female Steelers fans with their painting skills during the team's Ladies Night Out, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

"For me I will go with Vincent van Gogh to preschool," said Moats. "I also reside closer to the preschool range than the van Gogh range.

"I will say I am a guy that likes to draw and paint, so I do have a little bit of an edge on him."

The Steelers mixed things up this year for the annual Ladies Night Out. Instead of it being all about football, they turned it into an opportunity to create a fun painting the ladies could take home with them at the end of the night, which Starks and Moats signed for them.