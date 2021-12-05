Painting the town black and gold

Dec 04, 2021 at 08:47 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

Max Starks had no problem admitting his limitations.

The former Steelers offensive lineman and Steelers Radio Network sideline reporter, knows football inside and out.

But when it comes to his artistic skills, well, let's just say he isn't calling himself an artist.

"I mean, if we're going on a scale of toddler to Picasso, my skills are probably right about at toddler," joked Starks.

Regardless of his talent level, Starks and former Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats still had a wonderful time helping to guide female Steelers fans with their painting skills during the team's Ladies Night Out, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

"For me I will go with Vincent van Gogh to preschool," said Moats. "I also reside closer to the preschool range than the van Gogh range.

"I will say I am a guy that likes to draw and paint, so I do have a little bit of an edge on him."

The Steelers mixed things up this year for the annual Ladies Night Out. Instead of it being all about football, they turned it into an opportunity to create a fun painting the ladies could take home with them at the end of the night, which Starks and Moats signed for them.

"It's fun to get out and do these types of things," said Starks. "The female fan base is a diehard base. There are great opportunities for the female fans. It's awesome because you still get the football aspect, but you also get to have the fun with it. We all have varied interests and hobbies that we enjoy. We like to share those things and project those things, so they know we're people too. We have skillsets, some better than others in some areas. But it gives you that relatability and also gives a common ground where everybody can be equal as far as our painting skills. Some people are good, some amazing, and some are in my category. It's not all of the intensity of game day, but you have the game atmosphere because you're in the stadium and you're having fun."

The painting was something all of the ladies were familiar with – the legendary Terrible Towel waving, with Heinz Field seats behind it and 2021 on the 'jumbotron.'

And there was a twist in the painting. Midway through, or should be say at halftime, Moats and Starks had to trade off their paintings and finish the other one's artwork.

"I love it," said Moats. "As a professional athlete or a former professional athlete, we are always in a situation where we have to talk football, football, football. So anytime we are able to peel back that curtain and do something like painting, something that is maybe not one of our strong suits, but it will show our vulnerability. It shows another layer of us. For me, I love it because it helps humanize us as athletes. It takes the helmet off and says, 'Oh this is Arthur as a person, as a man, even if he does well or if he struggles with this.' Anytime we're doing activities like this it's always fun."

While painting, and enjoying a relaxing dinner, was at the forefront, you know when it comes to Steelers Nation the conversation is always centered around football. And for the ladies, the conversation can be intense.

"The women in Steelers Nation, they do a great job of not just being a fan but being students of the game as well," said Moats. "It's one of those things like you don't want to say it shocks you, but in some instances it does because this is such a male dominated sport. But the women of Steelers Nation are very in tune with it. That is the beauty of Steelers Nation. We all are invested in this team."

Related Content

news

Making a statement with their shoes

Steelers players will be taking part in My Cause, My Cleats this week
news

Sharing and caring at Thanksgiving

Steelers players and coaches are doing their part to make Thanksgiving special for those served by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and beyond
news

Steelers, Pirates, Penguins to team for food distribution

All three teams will work in conjunction with Giant Eagle and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for a Thanksgiving meal distribution
news

Bush: 'It was hard to understand why'

Devin Bush, the Steelers 2021 Ed Block Courage Award winner, struggled to understand why he was injured in 2020 

news

Heyward's heart on display again

Cameron Heyward hosted 'Straight Outta the 80's' to benefit The Heyward House
news

A special gift on Veterans Day

Local veterans organizations presented a flag flown over Point State Park to the Steelers on Veterans Day
news

A day to honor those who served

The Steelers are celebrating those who served in the military on Veterans Day
news

Honoring those who served

The Steelers are honoring all who serve and have served tonight as a part of their Salute to Service game
news

Kolb is Steelers Salute to Service nominee

Jon Kolb, who served in the Army National Guard, continues to give back to the military

news

A banner day for local veterans

Eric Ebron surprised a group from Veterans Place Minority Veteran Program with banners honoring their service and tickets to Monday night's game
news

Steelers rock their style at Heinz Field

Rock Steelers Style, the team's annual fashion show, once again showed off the players unique style
Advertising