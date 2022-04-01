OTA, minicamp dates set for 2022

The Steelers will be back to work soon at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, with dates for the team's offseason program officially announced.

The offseason is broken up into three phases, which begins with voluntary strength and conditioning work and wraps up with the team's mandatory minicamp.

The program kicks off on April 18 and is limited to strength and conditioning, meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

Organized Team Activities (OTAs), which are also voluntary, begin on May 24 and run through June 9. The team will hold 10 OTAs sessions over three weeks, with the dates including May 24-26, May 31-June 2, and June 6-9. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

It all wraps up with the team's mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 14-16.

The Steelers will also hold a rookie minicamp, but those dates won't likely be released until after the NFL Draft, which takes place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Steelers Offseason Program Schedule:

Monday, April 18 – Voluntary offseason program begins

Tuesday, May 24 – OTA 1

Wednesday, May 25 – OTA 2

Thursday, May 26 – OTA 3

Tuesday, May 31- OTA 4

Wednesday, June 1 – OTA 5

Thursday, June 2 – OTA 6

Monday, June 6 – OTA 7

Tuesday, June 7 – OTA 8

Wednesday, June 8 – OTA 9

Thursday, June 9 – OTA 10

Tuesday, June 14, Wednesday, June 15 and Thursday, June 16 – Mandatory Minicamp

Breakdown of Phases of Offseason Program:

Phase One (April 18-29): During this two-week voluntary phase activities are limited to strength and conditioning, meetings, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two (May 2-20): In this voluntary phase on-field workouts may include drills with strict guidelines and no contact. Coaches are permitted to be on the field during this time. All drills must be conducted at an acceptable walkthrough pace that is for instructional purposes.