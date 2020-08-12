Options abound on the ground

The Steelers don't have a running back that's produced a 1,000-yard season, or one that's a veteran of five NFL seasons.

But the skill sets Faulkner referenced have shown up often enough, either for the Steelers or elsewhere, to intrigue.

What the running backs can establish beyond what they've already displayed will go a long way toward establishing roles and a rotation.

"I know what a lot of the guys can do," Faulkner continued. "I also want to give them the opportunity to show me what they've improved on, so as we get going down the road here we'll start to see what some of those things are, and then you can start to look at a division of labor, who does what well.

"That's going to be the outline theme of the 2020 season in the NFL in my opinion, people who you can depend on, who can go out and execute with missing 1,000 reps from what would have been the spring and the offseason, the guys that you can depend on and know what they do. We'll try to put a thumb on that pretty quickly, what their skill set is, and then let it shake from there."

However it shakes out, the running backs will be challenged to improve a running game that didn't measure up a season ago for a variety of reasons.

"(Quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger's) presence opens up the running game," Faulkner maintained. "I also think the run game can help Ben with some things. Obviously, we put an emphasis on improving that way.

"Yes, health is one concern, but we can all take our piece of the puzzle of how we can improve, what things we need to improve, whatever detail that is, whether it's running a play differently, identifying it differently, what have you. We've gone through that with a fine-tooth comb, even virtually, in the offseason.